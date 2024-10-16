Seattle Mariners Top Prospect Removed From AFL Because of Nervewracking Injury
On Wednesday, Fangraphs wrote an interesting profile on Seattle Mariners top prospect Cole Young. The article was centered on Young's ability to make contact, something that is harder to come by among players of this era.
However, within the article, it was also revealed that Young is now done playing in the Arizona Fall League because of a wrist injury that he's reportedly dealt with for months.
The extent to which he will hit for power as he continues to mature was on my mind when I spoke to him prior to an Arizona Fall League game this past weekend (Young has since been removed from the Peoria Javelinas roster; per a source, he was dealing with wrist discomfort, an issue dating back to the regular season)
That's certainly noteworthy for the Mariners, who could be counting on Young in a big way heading into the 2025 season.
The team's top draft pick in 2023, Young helped the Double-A Arkansas Travelers win the Southern League championship this year. In 124 games, he hit .271 with a .369 on-base percentage. He had nine homers, 57 RBI, drew 67 walks and stole 23 bases.
The Mariners currently hold a $12 million team option on second baseman Jorge Polanco and are expected to decline it. If they do, there's chance that Young could earn the starting second base job on Opening Day next year. If they don't want to give Young the job right away, the team could use Ryan Bliss until they think Young is ready.
There's also a chance that the team could trade Young this offseason as part of a package to get more offense. No matter what the team decides, they need Young healthy and this injury certainly bears watching.
