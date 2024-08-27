Seattle Mariners Top Prospect Headed to Doctor For Concerning Arm Problems
More arm troubles have sidelined Seattle Mariners prospect Teddy McGraw.
McGraw, who was drafted with the No. 92 overall pick in the 2023 draft out of Wake Forest, is going to see a doctor because of "tightness in his arm," according to Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times.
While this doesn't explicitely say that McGraw is dealing with elbow problems, that's the natural worry. He's had Tommy John surgery twice already, according to Joe Doyle at Overslot.
Teddy McGraw already had TJ once in high school and again at Wake Forest.
Hoping for the best for him. I really grew to like the kid getting to know him and his story at Wake. He was great to me.
According to , Jonny Venters is the only player to pitch in MLB after 3 Tommy John surgeries. It is believed Jason Isringhausen may have also pitched after three Tommy John surgeries, though each elbow surgery is unverified as TJ specifically.
Cincinnati Reds RHP Tejay Antone is attempting to do the same.
McGraw has only appeared in four games this season for Single-A Modesto. He's thrown 8.2 innings, pitching to a 4.15 ERA.
He is currently ranked as the No. 14 prospect in the organization, according to MLB.com. The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
A healthy McGraw operated in the 93-96 mph range on his fastball, which generated more grounders than whiffs due to its sinking action. His upper-80s changeup has the fade and tumble to miss bats. But it’s the slider that’s his best offering -- with plus-plus potential -- and which he consistently lands in the zone.
There’s much potential for each of his three pitches, though if there is a knock on McGraw, it’s that he has not harnessed them all at once on a consistent basis, evidenced by walking 5.8 batters per nine innings in his first two seasons at Wake Forest.
The outlet also called McGraw one of the M's most intriguing arms, so here's hoping that we get a chance to see him fulfill his potential.
The Mariners will play the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night at 6:40 p.m. PT.