Seattle Mariners Utility Player Proving Himself During Final Stretch of The Season
The Seattle Mariners are at a crossroads in their season.
Going into Wednesday they were 6.5 games behind the Houston Astros for first place in the American League West and 5.5 games out of the third AL Wild Card spot.
There hasn't been a lot that's gone right for Seattle. But there has been some good amidst the bad.
Julio Rodriguez, Victor Robles and Cal Raleigh all set team history over the first two contests of the current four-game stretch against the Oakland Athletics.
But the last month of the season has also proved to be a solid one for Seattle utility man Luke Raley.
Since Aug. 2, Raley has played 23 games. Over that stretch, he's batting .258 (16-for-62) with six home runs and 15 RBIs. He's also scored 12 times and has walked another 11.
Over that same stretch, Raley has a 1.010 OPS, which ranks eighth in the American League, according to Mariners PR.
Raley has been the quintessential platoon man for Seattle since the team acquired him in a trade from the Tampa Bay Rays on Jan. 5 for Jose Caballero.
Raley has split first base time with Ty France, Justin Turner and Jason Vosler over the course of the season and has played all three outfield positions at various points in the year to do multiple factors.
Raley is hitting .233 this season with 17 home runs and 44 RBIs.
Raley is up for pre-arbitration for 2025 and arbitration in 2026.
Raley has proved himself to be valuable slugger and an important depth piece for the Mariners out in the field.
It's possible that Seattle goes through the process with Raley in an effort to avoid paying out a long-term extension, but if Raley continues on the pace an extension might be on the table for the fourth-year pro.
