Seattle Mariners' Veteran Prospect Keeps Displaying Power in Minor Leagues
The Seattle Mariners have one of the best minor league systems in all of baseball, with it earning high marks across multiple outlets.
Colt Emerson has impressed in his first handful of games with the team's High-A affiliate Everett AquaSox as has his teammate Lazaro Montes.
Even some of this year's call-ups have impressed. Reliever Troy Taylor has been solid since his call-up from the team's Double-A affiliate Arkansas Travelers and Leo Rivas has earned his way on the major league roster after spending nine years in the minor leagues.
Another long-time minor league prospect has been putting together a solid season with Seattle's Triple-A affiliate Tacoma Rainiers:
Utility player Jason Vosler hit his seventh home run of the month for Tacoma on Wednesday. It was his 27th home run of the season. That's the second-most home runs in the Pacific Coast League only to Ryan Ward's 30. Ward plays for the Los Angeles Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma City.
Vosler is hitting .300 this season with 95 RBIs to go with his 27 homers. He's done all that despite a brief call-up to the M's that took him out of the Tacoma lineup for a spell.
Vosler has spent the better part of 11 seasons in the minor leagues since getting drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the 16th round of the 2014 MLB Draft.
Vosler played a total of 97 games across three seasons from 2021-23 with the San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds.
Vosler joined the Mariners organization after signing a minor league contract on March 9 of this year.
He's played 10 games as a first baseman, left fielder, right fielder and designated hitter with the M's. He batted .179 with a double, a triple and three RBIs before getting optioned down to the Rainiers on Aug. 8.
Vosler's contract with the team expires after this season but given the power and versatility he's shown in the minor leagues there's a possibility that the team could want to bring him back.
