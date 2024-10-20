Seattle Mariners Were the Only Team to Accomplish This Rare Feat in 2024
The Seattle Mariners went 85-77 this past season, failing to make the playoffs for the second consecutive year.
Finishing behind the Houston Astros in the American League West, the M's also finished just 1.0 game back of the wild card race. This all happened despite the Mariners holding a 10.0 game division lead back in June. Throw it all together and it was one of the most frustrating seasons in team history.
Another reason why the season was so vexing was because the M's had the best starting staff in all of baseball, and it was wasted because of an inability to get timely hits, score enough runs in general, and a failure to secure leads.
Not only was the Mariners staff excellent, it was also healthy in a way that you hardly ever see.
According to Seattle Mariners on Tap, the Mariners were the only team in the league to have four players make 30+ starts. That's something that is rarely repeatable in baseball, and if the M's weren't good enough even with the health of their staff, what will they look like if natural attrition happens in 2025?
Bryan Woo was the only Mariners starter who didn't make 30 or more starts, and even he made 22.
Should anything happen to the M's rotation in 2025, they do have Emerson Hancock and prospect Logan Evans, but that's a big drop-off from the core of Luis Castillo, Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Bryce Miller and Woo.
The Mariners will look to start improving their club right after the World Series ends.
