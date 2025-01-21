Seattle Mariners Will Have Multiple Top-40 Picks in 2025 MLB Draft
The Seattle Mariners are still looking to finalize the starting lineup for when Opening Day arrives on March 27.
The upcoming major league season is the first priority for the Mariners. But regardless how the first several months of the season goes, the franchise will be in a good place for the 2025 MLB Draft, which takes place July 13 in Atlanta.
Seattle, despite having one of the worst odds at landing a high selection, claimed the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 Draft via the draft lottery, which took place during the MLB Winter Meetings in early December.
The Mariners were also awarded a Competitive Balance draft pick for the upcoming draft.
After many transactions league-wide throughout the offseason, the draft order for 2025 was finalized. And FSS Plus reporter and minor league guru Joe Doyle shared it:
1. Washington Nationals
2. Los Angeles Angels
3. Seattle
4. Colorado Rockies
5. St. Louis Cardinals
6. Pittsburgh Pirates
7. Miami Marlins
8. Toronto Blue Jays
9. Cincinnati Reds
10. Chicago White Sox
11. Athletics
12. Texas rangers
13. San Francisco Giants
14. Tampa Bay Rays
15. Boston Red Sox
16. Minnesota Twins
17. Chicago Cubs
18. Arizona Diamondbacks
19. Baltimore Orioles
20. Milwaukee Brewers
21. Houston Astros
22. Atlanta Braves
23. Kansas City Royals
24. Detroit Tigers
25. San Diego Padres
26. Philadelphia Phillies
27. Cleveland Guardians
28. Kansas City (Bobby Witt Jr. Prospect Promotion Incentive)
29. Arizona (Christian Walker compensation)
30. Baltimore (Corbin Burnes compensation)
31. Baltimore (Anthony Santander compensation)
32. Milwaukee (Willy Adames compensation)
33. Milwaukee
34. Detroit
35. Seattle
36. Minnesota
37. Tampa Bay
38. Mets
39. Yankees
40. Dodgers
41. Dodgers (Gavin Lux trade)
42. Tampa Bay (Jeffrey Springs trade)
43. Miami
Seattle committed heavily to drafting pitchers in the 2024 draft. In 2025, position players such as Ethan Holliday and Jace LaViolette both could be available given the team's premium pick.
The Competitive Balance slot could also be valuable for the team in the trade market. The Diamondbacks acquired All-Star first baseman Josh Naylor from the Guardians via a package that included the former's own Competitive Balance draft selection.
Whatever direction the Mariners go, they'll be in a good spot when the draft rolls around to accomplish what they want to do.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
SEVERAL MARINERS PLAYERS AMONG HIGHEST EARNERS IN BASEBALL HISTORY: Former Seattle Mariners players Alex Rodriguez, Adrian Beltre, Robinson Cano and Felix Hernandez are among the top 25 highest-paid players in the history of the game. CLICK HERE
FORMER MARINERS OUTFIELDER MIKE CAMERON HONORS LATE ANNOUNCER BOB UECKER: The one-time All-Star and former Seattle Mariners and Milwaukee Brewers outfielder made a post on "X" honoring the late five-decade announcer. CLICK HERE
FORMER MARINERS SLUGGER NELSON CRUZ DISCUSSES PLAYING WITH ICHIRO SUZUKI: The seven-time All-Star and four-time Silver Slugger went on MLB Network to discuss playing with the Seattle Mariners hit king ahead of the 2025 Hall of Fame class being announced. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.