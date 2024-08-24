Seattle Marines Manager Comments on Facing San Francisco Starter Blake Snell
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners will be just two games into the Dan Wilson era on Saturday and already have to go against one of the toughest pitchers they'll face for the rest of the year.
The Mariners will take on Seattle native and two-time Cy Young award winner Blake Snell on Saturday. Snell will be the first left-handed starter Wilson has gone against in his fledgling managerial tenure.
Wilson took some time before the game Saturday to talk about going against Snell and what Seattle will have to do to beat him and, by extension, win the series.
"I think the way we look at it is just more good at-bats," Wilson said. "We're going to put some good at-bats against him and try to grind him down and that's the key, I think, with a good pitcher. Hopefully we can get to him early. That's another key for guys that have good stuff and the stuff that Snell has. Blake's from here so he's going to be fired up as well. But I think if we can continue to grind our at-bats like we did (Friday) night and keep working away at it, we're going to be in good shape."
Snell this season has a 3.67 ERA with 101 strikeouts in 14 starts and 76 innings pitched.
The Mariners had an inspiring comeback on Friday, but it's worth mentioning that it came multiple pitchers deep into the Giants bullpen.
And Seattle struggled to generate offense against a struggling rookie in Hayden Birdsong.
Snell is one of the best pitchers in the league and it will be interesting to see what Wilson and the Mariners can put together against him.
