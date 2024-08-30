Seattle Sports Columnist Who Called For Jerry Dipoto to Be Fired Joins "Refuse to Lose" Podcast
Earlier this week, longtime Seattle sports media personality Danny O'Neil wrote a critical column in the Tacoma News-Tribune. In the column, he called for Seattle Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto to be fired, citing multiple instances of the Dipoto-led Mariners doing the wrong thing. This includes the horrible way in which manager Scott Servais found out he was being fired after nine years of service to the organization.
On Friday, O'Neil joined the "Refuse to Lose" podcast with our own Brady Farkas to discuss his column, his opinion of Dipoto, and his opinion of the Mariners.
You can listen to that interview, and the whole podcast, here:
The podcast comes out each Tuesday and Friday and can be streamed on Apple Podcasts and on Spotify. In addition to the O'Neil interview, we talked about the Ryan Divish comments on the "Marine Layer" podcast that have the M's Twittersphere up in arms.
The Mariners enter play on Friday at 68-66 overall and 4.0 games back in the American League West race. They are also just 4.5 games back of the Minnesota Twins in the battle for the final wild card spot.
The M's will be back in action on Friday when they begin a 10-game road trip at the Los Angeles Angels. The Angels are in last place in the American League West, but they have beaten the M's in six of their last seven games.
Seattle will send George Kirby to the mound against right-hander Carson Fullmer.
First pitch is 6:38 p.m. PT.
RELATED SEATTLE MARINERS CONTENT:
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas talks about the criticism that Jerry Dipoto has received in Scott Servais's firing, the M's early success under Dan Wilson and the comments made by Ryan Divish recently on the "Marine Layer" podcast. Furthermore, Danny O'Neil, who wrote a tough column calling for Dipoto to be fired joins the show. CLICK HERE:
TYING A-ROD: Shohei Ohtani has tied Alex Rodriguez's historic 1998 season. Here's how. CLICK HERE:
SLICK VIC: Victor Robles has set a Mariners record on the bases. CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: