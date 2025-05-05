BREAKING: Texas Rangers Higher Former Seattle Mariners All-Star as New Hitting Coach
The Texas Rangers have made the shocking decision to hire former Seattle Mariners infielder Bret Boone as the team’s new hitting coach.
The Rangers had a need for a new hitting instructor after they fired offensive coordinator Donnie Ecker following a three-game series against Seattle on Sunday. Texas lost the series two games to one. After Sunday's game, the Rangers ranked 26th in the majors in batting average (.228), 25th in weighted runs created-plus (85) and 29th in runs (113). Rangers' reporter Kennedi Landry compiled that information on social media.
It will be Boone's first major league coaching role. His brother, Aaron, is in his eighth season as the manager of the New York Yankees.
Boone played for Seattle from 1992-93 and 2001-05. Two of his three career All-Star selections (2001, 2003) were with the Mariners. Three of his four Gold Gloves (2002-04) and both his Silver Slugger awards (2001, 2003) were also with Seattle.
Boone was third in American League MVP voting in 2001 when the Mariners tied the record for the most wins in a regular season (116) and made the American League Championship Series. He hit .331 with 37 home runs and 141 RBIs.
Boone addressed being hired for his new role in his podcast, "The Bret Boone Podcast."
"This completely came out of left field. It started, I went up to USC, my alma matter, I threw out a first pitch. I ran into an old buddy of mine, Michael Young, and he's with the Texas Rangers. And we just started talking. We had a 10-minute conversation, we gave each other a hug. .... And I get home, and my phone's ringing and it's (Texas manager) Bruce Bochy. ... So I answered the phone, as I do, and I said 'Bruce, I know. Can't get enough, you want to come back on the podcast.' Because we've had Bruce on quite a few times. And he said 'No, Boonie. It's a different call.' And he kind of ran it by me, he said 'Why don't you think about it?' I talked to my wife and I talked to the people close to me. And it didn't take long. It was one of those things where I didn't know where this journey's taking me. But if there's a guy to get back on the field, for the first time in a long time for me, Bruce Bochy is No. 1 on my list."
Seattle had a two-game lead in the AL West entering Monday. And if Boone does well in his new role, he'll give his old team some fits for the rest of the season.
