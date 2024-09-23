Strong-Armed Seattle Mariners Reliever Activated Off Injured List
The Seattle Mariners are set to begin Game 1 of their second-to-last series of the season against the Houston Astros at 5:10 p.m. PT on Monday.
The Mariners were 2.0 games back in the American League Wild Card standings and 5.0 games behind Houston in the AL West entering Monday. And luckily for them, they got a huge boost to their bullpen just a couple hours before Game 1 of their three-game set against the Astros.
Seattle activated right-handed reliever Gregory Santos off the 15-day injured list and optioned left-handed reliever Jhonathan Diaz to the Spring Training Complex in a corresponding move on Monday.
Santos has been out for over a month-and-a-half after he was placed on the IL with right biceps inflammation on Aug. 2 (retroactive to Aug. 1).
Santos made six rehab appearances from the team's Triple-A affiliate Tacoma Rainiers from Sept. 6-21. In those six outings, Santos had a 1.69 ERA in 5.1 innings pitched with six strikeouts. He walked seven batters during that stretch and let up one earned run off two hits while holding opponents to a .118 batting average.
Santos was one of the "big gets" off the offseason for the Mariners but has been dealing with injuries throughout the season. He started the year on the IL with a right lat strain and didn't make his debut until July 9 against the San Diego Padres.
Santos has made six major league appearances for Seattle this season. He's pitched 5.1 innings in the big leagues this season with five strikeouts. He's allowed four earned runs off six hits.
Santos has one of if not the strongest arm in the Mariners bullpen. His reintroduction should help relieve some pressure on the back-end relievers, especially with their high usage during the series against the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers.
Seattle is in do-or-die mode and hopefully Santos can alleviate some of the pressure that Troy Taylor, Collin Snider and Andres Munoz have been facing lately.
