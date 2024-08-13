Brady's Spin: A Wild Card Spot is Back on the Table For the Seattle Mariners
Entering play on Tuesday afternoon, the Seattle Mariners are now 0.5 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West.
The Mariners - and their fans - undoubtedly want to win the division for the first time since 2001. They would like to give themselves guaranteed home games in the wild card round of the playoffs and reward themselves, and a fanbase, that has stuck together through a lot of adversity this year.
However, it's worth pointing out that there just might be another path to the playoffs in 2024: The wild card. While most fans don't want to think about the wild card, it is something that has come back on the table in a big way.
The Mariners enter play on Tuesday at just 2.0 games back of the Kansas City Royals in that race. They are tied with the Boston Red Sox, and the M's have a decidedly easier schedule than each of those two teams the rest of the way (per Tankathon).
Team
Record
Opponents SOS
Kansas City Royals
65-54
.526
Boston Red Sox
62-55 (2.0 GB)
.505
Seattle Mariners
63-56 (2.0 GB)
.490
It is worth noting that the Red Sox have the tiebreaker over the Mariners and Royals, but it's still exciting to see another possible path exist for the M's.
We talked more about this possibility on the most recent edition of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast as well. We also checked in with legendary Seattle Sports radio personality Mitch Levy, talked about the Victor Robles extension and what it means, as well as the M's recent sweep of the New York Mets.
The Mariners will be back in action on Tuesday afternoon against the Tigers at 3:40 p.m. PT.
