The Seattle Mariners are Last in Baseball in This Very Interesting Offensive Category
It's well-established that the Seattle Mariners are having a tough time scoring runs in 2024. The league's best pitching staff pairs with one of the league's most tepid offenses to make a frustrating brand of baseball.
The M's enter play on Friday having just been swept by the Detroit Tigers. They are now 63-59 and 3.0 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West. For a team that once led the division by 10.0 games, it's been a startling fall for Seattle, who is hoping to win the division for the first time since 2001.
The M's offensive woes are well-documented, with the team leading the league in strikeouts. However, this little-known nugget could also be a contributing factor.
Per Dick Fain of KJR Radio on social media:
Ms had another opportunity to move a runner over to 3rd today. Would rather pop out instead. Led me to this research.
Team Sac bunts + sac flys this season.
Mariners with 34- last in baseball by a mile.
23% lower than any other team.
The Mariners just don't play very good team offense. And it's not necessarily just them, either. Baseball as an industry would rather play for the "big inning" than one run, and players would rather juice their power numbers than hit a ground ball to the right side or bunt someone over, but the fact that the M's rank at the bottom of this list is still telling. Not everything needs to be a two-run homer and not every batter can come up and hit a double, but you can simply work harder to move runners over.
The Mariners will be back in action on Friday at 3:40 p.m. PT as they take on the Pittsburgh Pirates.
