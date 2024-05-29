The Mariners are The Only Team in Baseball to Not Have Committed This Sin All Year
The Seattle Mariners are the only team in baseball to not have blown a game in which they were leading after seven innings.
Per @Codifybaseball on social media:
Losses this year in games they led after 7 innings:
9 NYM
8
7
6 DET
5 CHC HOU
4 KC BAL PIT LAA COL CWS
3 SD TOR ARI MIA
2 NYY PHI ATL BOS SF TEX WSH TB
1 CLE LAD MIL MIN STL CIN OAK
0 SEA
Now, this doesn't mean the M's haven't blown late leads, just that they haven't ended up losing games in which they led after 7.0 innings, but it's still very impressive.
The M's bullpen, maligned outside of Andres Munoz this season, and the offense, have been resilient enough to help the M's to several late-game and close wins.
Seattle is 30-26 this season and currently leads the American League West by 3.5 games over the Texas Rangers. They've taken the first two games of this series from the Houston Astros and will look to make it four straight wins overall on Wednesday night.
Seattle will take on the Astros again with first pitch beginning at 6:40 p.m. PT. George Kirby will get the ball against longtime M's killer Justin Verlander.
Seattle won Tuesday's game by a score of 4-2 after some late-game heroics that included a Josh Rojas double and a Julio Rodriguez infield single in the bottom of the eighth inning.
After years of not being able to beat the Astros, Seattle is now 4-1 against Houston on the season. They'll have nine more games against the division rivals the rest of the way.
