The Mariners are The Only Team in Baseball to Not Have Committed This Sin All Year

Losses this year in games they led after 7 innings:

9 NYM

8

7

6 DET

5 CHC HOU

4 KC BAL PIT LAA COL CWS

3 SD TOR ARI MIA

2 NYY PHI ATL BOS SF TEX WSH TB

1 CLE LAD MIL MIN STL CIN OAK

0 SEA