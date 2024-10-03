Brady's Spin: These Playoffs Make Things Extra Difficult For Seattle Mariners Fans
Missing the playoffs by 1.0 game for the second straight year is gutting to Seattle Mariners players and fans.
After seeing what's transpired in the early round of the playoffs? It's likely more gutting.
So far, through just the wild card round, we've already seen the thought-to-be-powerhouse Orioles lose in two games. We've also seen the dynasty Houston Astros lose - also in two games.
Furthermore, the Tigers, who were well under .500 in August, are moving on. And, the Royals, who had a losing record for the year when you take out the Chicago White Sox from their schedule, are moving on as well.
It's all just a reminder to Mariners fans that if the M's had simply gotten into the playoffs, anything could have happened. But instead, they are sitting home because of a cavernous offense that stunk for much of April through mid-August and a bullpen that sorely missed Gregory Santos and Matt Brash for much or all of the year.
As the Mariners think about this offseason, they need to understand that once you get to the playoffs, anything is possible, and they should act accordingly. It shouldn't take much to go from 85 wins to 92 wins, but the organization (and its ownership) have to be committed to doing that. And that means be willing to spend on free agents, trade prospects, aggressively promote prospects, whatever it takes.
Mariners fans have waited long enough. The Tigers and Royals are proof that you don't have build a world-beating 110 win team, but you can't also sit on the sidelines all offseason and just hope for some luck in 2025.
