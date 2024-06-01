This Absurd Metric Just Continues to Prove How Good George Kirby's Stuff Is
Seattle Mariners' starting pitcher George Kirby is just 4-5 on the season, but he still has elite stuff, as evidenced by his 6.0 brilliant innings on Wednesday against the Houston Astros. With fastball velocity up to 98 MPH, a good mix of secondary offerings, and pinpoint control, the former All-Star certainly has some of the best pure ability in the entire American League.
That was proven again on Thursday when @MLBStats put out the following note on social media:
Jack Flaherty has the 2nd-most strikeouts in baseball (90).
Only Zach Eflin (11.0 K/BB) and George Kirby (10.8) have better strikeout-to-walk ratios than Flaherty (9.0).
Yes, the stat was meant to prop up Flaherty, who pitches for the Tigers, but it did a good job of illustrating Kirby as well.
Through 68.1 innings this season, the third-year righty has 65 strikeouts and just six walks. His ability to put the ball where he wants and not issue free passes generally heightens his ability to limit damage against him. He's given up nine home runs this season, but if he can go back to limiting that, he should start to more consistently resemble the George Kirby that we've come to know since his debut in 2022.
The Mariners enter play on Saturday night at 32-27 and in first place in the American League West.
They will play the Los Angeles Angels in game two of the series of Saturday afternoon. First pitch is set for 4:15 p.m. PT. The M's won last night, 5-4.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Brady on "X" @wdevradiobrady