Top Seattle Mariners Prospect Earns Weekly Honor
The Seattle Mariners farm system continues to rack up awards.
Seattle outfielder Lazaro Montes was named the Northwest League Player of the Week on Monday for elite numbers he put up with the team's High-A affiliate Everett AquaSox this past week.
Montes batted .526 and had a 1.562 OPS with two home runs, two steals and seven RBIs in six games with the AquaSox. He also walked six times during that stretch. His batting average and OPS were the highest in the Northwest League over the past week.
Montes looks to have finally hit his stride with Everett after struggling a little bit in his first few weeks in High-A ball. Montes was promoted from the team's Low-A affiliate Modesto Nuts on June 25. He started his stint with the AquaSox with a six-game hit streak before slowing down. He went five consecutive games without a hit and batted .127 in July.
Since Aug. 1 — Montes has batted .400 (22-for-55) with three home runs and 11 RBIs.
Montes is batting .292 in 104 total games this season (.309 in 65 games with the Nuts and .265 in 39 games with the AquaSox). He's hit 17 home runs and has 92 RBIs this year.
Montes was signed by the Mariners on Jan. 15, 2022, out of Cuba. Since he joined the Seattle organization — he's been regarded as one of the top prospects the team has.
He's ranked as the No. 3 prospect in the organization and No. 48 prospect in all of baseball according to MLB Pipeline. He's ranked as the team's No. 2 prospect and the No. 33 overall prospect according to Baseball America.
Montes, still only 19 years-old, is projected for a 2026 call-up according to MLB Pipeline.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
FORD ON A ROLL FOR TRAVELERS: The Seattle Mariners No. 4 prospect Harry Ford entered Saturday with a five-game hitting streak with the organization's Double-A affiliate Arkansas Travelers. CLICK HERE
MARINERS WELL-REPRESENTED IN LATEST LIST FROM MLB PIPELINE: The Seattle mariners had six players in the latest top 100 prospect list released by MLB Pipeline. CLICK HERE
MARINERS PROSPECT PUTTING UP IMPRESSIVE NUMBERS: Seattle Mariners prospect Michael Arroyo has reached base safely in 88 of 98 games with the team's High-A affiliate Everett AquaSox and Low-A affiliate Modesto Nuts this season. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady