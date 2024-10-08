Unused Game Ticket From Ken Griffey Jr.'s Major League Debut Could Fetch Record Prices
An unused game ticket from the major league debut of Seattle Mariners legend Ken Griffey Jr. has been unearthed, and could fetch record prices.
According to Darren Rovell of Clict, a gentleman uncovered some unused Oakland Athletics tickets. He started posting the tickets on Ebay as collector's items in the wake of the A's leaving Oakland after the season, only find the unused ticket from 1989.
The thing that makes this ticket unique is that its a full ticket, not a stub. The man never went to the game, so he had the full ticket in his possession.
To date, PSA has graded 21 tickets to Junior's debut, but a full ticket had never surfaced before.
Why was it full and not used?
Games were hard to make, for a period of five years, the man said. He worked in the film industry and had to commute to Los Angeles every week.
In the winter of 2022, the highest graded Griffey Jr. debut ticket at the time, graded a PSA 6, sold at Leland's for $43,550.40. Since then, a signed ticket, graded PSA 7, also has surfaced.
But nothing like the full ticket this A's fan somehow saved for more than 35 years.
Rovell reports (as of this posting) that the top bid on Ebay was currently $16,000. He said it would be hard to imagine it not going for at least the previous high auction ticket price - and more.
Griffey Jr. was selected No. 1 overall by the Mariners in the 1987 Major League Baseball draft and made his debut in 1989. He became one of the best players in baseball history, hitting 630 home runs and earning induction to the Baseball of Fame in 2016. That 1990 season was his first full season in the big leagues.