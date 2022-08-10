Watch: Carlos Santana Comes Up Clutch as Mariners Retake Lead vs. Yankees

After jumping out to a 1-0 lead on Sam Haggerty's solo home run in the bottom of the sixth, the Mariners fell behind the Yankees as Robbie Ray and Penn Murfee served up a pair of home runs to Kyle Higashioka and Aaron Judge, making it 3-1 in favor of the visiting club.

Seattle immediately responded, however, driving New York starter Nestor Cortes Jr. out of the game with an RBI single from Mitch Haniger to bring the game within one run. Albert Abreu came on in relief of Cortes and struck out the first batter he faced, Eugenio Suárez, but proceeded to relinquish the Yankees' lead on an 88.1 MPH changeup to Carlos Santana.

The veteran first baseman/designated hitter drove the ball 382 feet to right-center field to give the Mariners a 4-3 advantage in the bottom of the seventh. It traveled at 98.5 MPH off the bat.

For Santana, the two-run shot an 0 for 17 over his last six games played. It's his 11th homer of the season and seventh since joining the Mariners on June 28.

