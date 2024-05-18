WATCH: Julio Rodriguez Robs Home Run, Aaron Goldsmith Gives Epic Call
The Seattle Mariners lost to the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night, 9-2, at Camden Yards to kick off the 10-game road trip on a sour note.
Though the loss was painful, and drops the M's to 24-21, center fielder Julio Rodriguez did his best to make it a memorable night by robbing a home run off the bat of Anthony Santander.
The play was awesome, as was the call by Aaron Goldsmith on ROOT Sports. You watch and listen to it below, courtesy of the Mariners social media feed:
Though Rodriguez has slumped at the plate this season and on the bases, his defense has not wavered, as this was just another bit of greatness from him in center. The rangy outfielder is one of the best defensive outfielders in the game and has the ability to get to almost anything, which he used to help Bryce Miller here.
At the plate, Rodriguez went 1-for-4 with a single to left in the loss. He's now hitting .266 but has just two home runs and has posted a saggy .644 OPS.
In addition to the Rodriguez home run, the only real highlight for the Mariners was a solo home run by Dylan Moore which went out to the cavernous left field area.
The M's will take on the Orioles again in an afternoon affair on Saturday. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. PT as Luis Castillo takes the hill. Baltimore has not yet announced a starter, as of this posting.
There are thoughts it could be Grayson Rodriguez making a return of the injured list.