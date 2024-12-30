We're Getting an Idea of How Much it Might Cost Seattle Mariners to Sign Justin Turner
The Seattle Mariners have frustrated their fanbase in a big way this offseason. The M's have been unwilling to spend money on players that can help them like Alex Bregman, Anthony Santander or Pete Alonso and they missed out on a reunion with first baseman Carlos Santana.
Furthermore, they have failed to be active on the trade market.
As the calendar gets set to turn to 2025, there are very few moves left on the chess board for Seattle. The most obvious one is bringing back veteran first baseman Justin Turner, who was with the Mariners at the conclusion of the 2024 season.
While we don't know exactly what Turner wants in free agency, we can start to gather what it might cost the Mariners.
Santana signed with the Guardians for $12 million. Free agent first baseman Josh Bell just signed with the Nationals for $6 million.
Given Turner's age (40) and relative lack of power these days, it would be fair to assume that he'll come in less than Santana does. Somewhere between $6 and $8 million sounds fair for Turner, and that is in the M's budget of $16-20 million this offseason.
In 48 games with the Mariners after a midseason trade from the Jays, Turner hit .264 with five homers, 24 RBI and a .363 on-base percentage. He helped the M's get to within one game of the playoffs.
For the season as a whole, Turner hit .259 with 11 homers.
Turner just finished the 16th year of his career with the Baltimore Orioles, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, Blue Jays and Mariners. He's a .285 lifetime hitter who helped the Dodgers win the World Series in the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.