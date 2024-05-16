We're Building the Mariners Community We All Want — And Need
The Seattle Mariners have always been my favorite team. Now, after 10 years in the sports media world, I'm finally able to turn my passion into my career.
As a fan, I grew up in Seattle, in the era of Griffey, Edgar, Jay and Randy. I went to the Kingdome, walked the spiral ramp, joined the Mariners' Kids Club and proudly wore my Franklin giveaway batting glove that came with the membership.
I wore my hat backwards in the backyard, waggled my bat as I swung, emulated Ichiro running out of the box before I made contact, and touted 'Happy Felix Day' on social media.
But, as a professional, I've always wanted to be fully ingrained in the Mariners community beyond just being a fan. Now 34, I entered sports media a decade ago, and covering the Mariners on a daily basis has always been my dream. I even had a chance to get into the Seattle radio market at the beginning of my career, and the timing just didn't work out.
This is that "next" opportunity that I've been waiting 10 years for. And we're going to seize it.
I've done sports talk radio around the country for a decade, accumulating the national contacts in baseball like Buster Olney of ESPN and others that I can draw upon to help take our coverage to the next level.
I've made professional friends with several of your already-established Mariners personalities like Jason Churchill, the crew @MarinerMuse and some of the great people at Seattle Sports 710, KJR and beyond.
I've been working with the Fastball on FanNation team for more than a year, building out that site and carving out a specific niche in baseball that I can now bring to the Mariners specifically. We're going to cover the heck out of this team, and I'm excited to be the new managing editor and writer for our Mariners site.
I've followed this team for more than 30 years and been through the same heartaches and hopes that you have, and now I'm excited to share in this chapter of Mariners baseball as we watch it unfold together.
As a fan first, and a media member now, this is what I've always wanted. We're going to build a great team on our Sports Illustrated/FanNation site, and we'll give the best coverage possible of OUR Mariners. It all starts today, and we're going to have fun. Mostly, we want all of you to be a part of it too.
So read away. It's all free. We don't have any paywalls or subscriptions and I'm lucky that I have a great team behind me.
So let's go have some fun!