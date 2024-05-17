Former Mariners' Reliever Becomes Free Agent, Reunion Might Make Sense
Former Seattle Mariners' reliever Matt Festa has become a free agent after being released from his contract by the San Diego Padres and a reunion with the M's might make some sense.
Per MLBTradeRumors:
The Padres released right-hander, who’d been pitching with their Triple-A affiliate in El Paso,per the MiLB.com transaction log.
The 31-year-old New York native had been pitching at Triple-A, going 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA in 16 games. He struck out 16 batters in those 16 innings.
With the Mariners, Festa spent parts of four years with the big club. He made his debut in 2018 and appeared in games in 2019, 2022 and 2023. He was an integral part of the team's bullpen in the drought-busting 2022 campaign, when he appeared in 53 games. That season, he had a 4.17 ERA over 54.0 innings.
The Mariners might look to take a flier on Festa this time around given that they know him so well. He was drafted by the M's in 2016 and stayed with the organization until being let go before this season.
Matt Brash is out for the season, Gregory Santos won't debut until at least July and Tayler Saucedo is currently on the injured list, so the M's are thin in the bullpen. While Gabe Speier and Trent Thornton have performed reasonably well, they've shown cracks over the last two weeks or so. More depth is assuredly needed, and Festa is a guy who is known and available.
In addition to the Mariners and Padres' organizations, Festa has pitched in the World Baseball Classic (2023) for Team Italy.