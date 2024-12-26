Seattle Mariners' Felnin Celesten Takes Big Jump Up Prospect Boards in 2024
According to MLB.com, Seattle Mariners infield prospect Felnin Celesten improved his stock more than any other M's prospect in 2024.
MLB.com posted their thoughts as part of a year-in-review piece for 2024.
Celesten joined the Mariners with lofty expectations as a result of him being ranked No. 2 on our Top 50 international prospects list and getting $4.7 million to sign in January of 2023. He wasn't able to make his debut that summer because of a hamstring injury and he only played 32 games because of a left hamate issue. But what he did with those 32 games was very impressive, jumping over the DSL to the Arizona Complex League and posting a .999 OPS over 125 at-bats, making us confident enough to push him up the Top 100 and get us excited for a full, and hopefully healthy, full-season debut in 2025.
Celesten is currently ranked as the No. 5 prospect in the M's organization and the No. 66 prospect in all of baseball. At just the age of 19, he isn't expected to make a major league impact for years to come, but he will be one that M's fans continue to watch as he progresses.
After being loaded with pitching for several years at the minor league-level, the M's are now flush with position players. In additoin to Celesten, infielders Colt Emerson and Cole Young are the top prospects in the organization. Michael Arroyo, another infielder, is also rising and outfielder Johnny Farmelo is also highly-regarded.
