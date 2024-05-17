Mariners Lose Two Top Prospects to Injury on Thursday Night in Modesto
The Seattle Mariners, at 24-20 at the big league level, got some bad news down on the farm on Thursday night as top prospects Colt Emerson and Tai Peete both left the game early with injury for Single-A Modesto.
Per Chris Correa, who was there in person, on social media:
Tai Peete pretty much took himseslf out of the game. "I'm done... it's getting worse," he said returning to the dugout. He was being treated by the trainers in the dugout. Visibly frustrated. Some of the guys in the camera well have photos. I'll share if I get them.
Colt Emerson just exited from tonight's game with the Modesto Nuts with an ankle injury. Unbelievable.
Emerson is currently ranked the No. 3 prospect in the Mariners' organization, per MLB.com. He's also the 51st prospect in all of baseball as of the new rankings from the same site.
The 18-year-old was the M's first-round pick in the 2023 draft and is hitting .271 this season through 19 games. He's got two homers and 14 RBI.
While not in the MLB Top 100, Peete is the No. 7 prospect in the organization right now. He was taken with a competitive balance pick (No. 30) in the 2023 draft out of the Georgia high school ranks. He is hitting .256 this season with 16 RBI and seven stolen bases through his first 31 games of the year. Peete is also currently 18-years-old.
We'll have more updates on their conditions as they become available but both players are obviously incredibly important to the M's long-term plans.