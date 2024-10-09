Seattle Mariners Prized Prospect Puts Together Massive Day in AFL
On Tuesday, we published an article that showed Seattle Mariners top prospect Colt Emerson making an incredible diving play as part of Arizona Fall League action.
Well, Emerson did more than just show off the glove on Tuesday - he also showed out with his bat, putting together a massive day at the plate.
Per @MiLBMariners on social media:
Colt Emerson was awesome in his Arizona Fall League debut.
5 for 6, 4 doubles, 2 runs scored, 5 RBI, stolen base & played great defense at shortstop.
It was announced back in September that Emerson was invited to join the AFL, a haven for some of baseball's top prospects. His inclusion made sense, given that he was limited to just 70 games this year because of injury. There are seven players in all from the M's system down in Arizona, with Emerson being the highest-rated.
He is the No. 27 prospect in all of baseball, per MLB.com rankings. He was a first-round pick in 2023 and is projected to reach the M's in 2026. It will be interesting to see how the Mariners handle him moving forward. While he'd likely be ticketed for some combination of High-A and Double-A in 2025, the M's could also use him in a trade for a major league hitter this offseason.
Emerson hit .263 across Low-A and High-A this year with four homers and 37 RBI. He posted a .393 on-base percentage and is known for his ability to get on base.
The Mariners went 85-77 this past season and missed the playoffs.
