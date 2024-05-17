Another Mariners Top Prospect Rises into Baseball America Top 100
The most recent edition of the MLB Pipeline Top 100 prospects included four Seattle Mariners players (Cole Young, Harry Ford, Colt Emerson and Laz Montes), and now the Baseball America Top 100 has added an M's player into its Top 100: Jonny Farmelo.
Per the outlet on social media:
Jonny Farmelo is the newest addition to our Top 100. @MsPlayerDev has two of the last three players to enter the ranking.
https://baseballamerica.com/rankings/2024-top-100-prospects/…
The 19-year-old Farmelo was taken with the 29th pick in the 2023 Major League Draft as the result of a pick given to the Mariners thanks to Julio Rodriguez winning Rookie of the Year in 2022.
Currently in Single-A with Modesto, Farmelo is hitting .282 through 29 games. He's got a .424 on-base percentage to go along with three homers and 16 RBI.
The following is a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Farmelo quickly drew attention for his plus-plus speed that's already been touted among the best in the organization. He also plays above-average outfield defense, which raises his floor in the context of being a Major League contributor. And with a sound hit tool that puts a disciplined premium on driving the ball to all fields, along with the potential to grow into power, his ceiling is also high.
Given that he's just 19, Farmelo is likely years away from reaching Seattle but it remains interesting that after so many years of developing pitching, now all the M's top prospects are position players.
In other prospect news, Colt Emerson and Tai Peete both left Thursday's game for Modesto with injuries.