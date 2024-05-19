Mariners Expected to Get J.P. Crawford Back This Week, Per Scott Servais
According to Seattle Mariners' manager Scott Servais, shortstop J.P. Crawford is expected to join the team during the next leg of its roadtrip in New York.
Crawford has been out with an oblique injury, and then was hit by a pitch in the hand while rehabbing Wednesday at Triple-A Tacoma. He had originally been scheduled to be activated during this series in Baltimore.
Per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com on social media:
J.P. Crawford is expected to join the Mariners at some point during their four-game series that begins tomorrow in New York, per Scott Servais ... Crawford threw and took some swings yesterday in Seattle.
Getting Crawford back will be a big boost for the Mariners on multiple fronts. First, he's a team leader who provides the team solid defense at shortstop. Next, having him back can allow the team to maximize its roster. In the absence of Crawford (and Jorge Polanco), Dylan Moore has been playing shortstop with Josh Rojas at second and Luis Urias at third.
With Crawford back, perhaps Moore can slide to second and Urias can go back to a part-time role with Rojas at third. It just gives the Mariners more options and more depth offensively.
In his eighth year in the big leagues, Crawford is a career .250 hitter who really had a nice year in 2023. He hit .266, popped a career-high 19 homers and led the American League in walks with 94. He was acquired by Seattle before the 2019 season in a deal with the Philadelphia Phillies.
The Mariners will play the Yankees on Monday night at 7:05 p.m. ET.