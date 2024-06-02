Mariners Get to Season-High Six Games over .500 with Lopsided Win vs. Angels
The Seattle Mariners moved to a season-high six games over .500 on Saturday afternoon by virtue of beating the Los Angeles Angels, 9-0, at T-Mobile Park. The M's are now 33-27 and remain in first place in the American League West. As we do after every game, here's what you need to know:
The Overwhelming Story:
The Mariners did exactly what they were supposed to do: Take care of a bad team. In the second game of the post-Brant Brown era, the M's offense played up to its potential, scoring nine runs and getting all over starter Reid Detmers and a group of relievers. Seattle got six shutout innings from starter Bryce Miller, who moved to 5-5 on the season. It was the second straight win for Seattle over the Angels. They'll go for the sweep on Sunday.
The Big Plays:
Leading 1-0, JP Crawford hit his fourth home run of the season - a grand slam off Detmers. This made it 5-0 in the fourth inning.
Luke Raley added a home run in the sixth inning, which made it 6-0.
And Julio Rodriguez and Cal Raleigh added on to make it 9-0 in the sixth...
Odds and Ends:
Ryan Bliss recorded his first major league hit and stole a base...Seven starters had a base hit... Rodriguez went 3-for-4 with two RBI... Miller had nine strikeouts and owns a 3.18 ERA.
