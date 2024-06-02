Inside The Mariners

Mariners Get to Season-High Six Games over .500 with Lopsided Win vs. Angels

On national television, the Seattle Mariners routed the Los Angeles Angels, 9-0, to move to a season-high six games over .500. As we do after every game, here's what you need to know:

Brady Farkas

Jun 1, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford, right, reacts with Seattle Mariners left fielderer Luke Raley, left, after hitting a grand slam against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: John Froschauer-USA TODAY Sports
The Seattle Mariners moved to a season-high six games over .500 on Saturday afternoon by virtue of beating the Los Angeles Angels, 9-0, at T-Mobile Park. The M's are now 33-27 and remain in first place in the American League West.

The Overwhelming Story:

The Mariners did exactly what they were supposed to do: Take care of a bad team. In the second game of the post-Brant Brown era, the M's offense played up to its potential, scoring nine runs and getting all over starter Reid Detmers and a group of relievers. Seattle got six shutout innings from starter Bryce Miller, who moved to 5-5 on the season. It was the second straight win for Seattle over the Angels. They'll go for the sweep on Sunday.

The Big Plays:

Leading 1-0, JP Crawford hit his fourth home run of the season - a grand slam off Detmers. This made it 5-0 in the fourth inning.

Luke Raley added a home run in the sixth inning, which made it 6-0.

And Julio Rodriguez and Cal Raleigh added on to make it 9-0 in the sixth...

Odds and Ends:

Ryan Bliss recorded his first major league hit and stole a base...Seven starters had a base hit... Rodriguez went 3-for-4 with two RBI... Miller had nine strikeouts and owns a 3.18 ERA.

