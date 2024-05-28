Ryan Bliss Had Such a Wholesome Reaction to Being Called Up to Big Leagues
Upon making his major league debut on Monday night, new Seattle Mariners' infielder Ryan Bliss had such a wholesome reaction.
His parents were in attendance, which is obviously great news and an awesome family memory, but Bliss also said that he couldn't wait to see famed M's infield coach Perry Hill again.
Per Jen Mueller of ROOT Sports:
Ryan Bliss said he couldn't wait to see infield coach Perry Hill. Wanted to get back on the field with him and hear Perry yelling.
Bliss worked with Hill at Mariners' spring training in Arizona this past February and March but had never gotten to share a major league field with him - until Monday. Hill has been with the Mariners for several years and has helped transform the infield defense since his arrival. J.P. Crawford and Evan White both won American League Gold Glove Awards under his tutelage in the COVID 2020 season.
Bliss went 0-for-2 at the plate, though he did contribute a walk in the Mariners' 3-2 win over the Astros on Monday. In the field, he played reasonably well, but he did commit a throwing error while trying to turn a double play.
After playing his college ball at Auburn, he was acquired by the M's in the trade deadline deal that sent Paul Sewald to Arizona last summer. He is currently the No. 11 ranked prospect in the organization and is covering for Jorge Polanco, who is on the injured list with a bum hamstring.
The Mariners will play the Astros again on Tuesday night at 6:40 p.m. PT.
