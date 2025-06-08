Seattle Mariners Star Outfielder in Lineup For Series Finale vs. Los Angeles Angels
The Seattle Mariners seem to have avoided a potential injury to their franchise superstar Julio Rodriguez.
Seattle's two-time All-Star center fielder exited Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. A 98.1 mph ground ball hit by Randy Arozarena connected with Rodriguez's ankle/shin while he was running toward third. Rodriguez was 2-for-2 with a run before his exit.
Rodriguez was hit in the top of the third and was helped to the clubhouse, where he underwent x-rays, which came back negative. Mariners manager Dan Wilson said after the game Rodriguez was day-to-day. Rodriguez said in a postgame interview that the swelling went down and that he was optimistic he would be in the lineup for the series finale at 1:07 p.m. PT on Sunday.
Rodriguez was listed in the lineup, and he looks to be a full participant. He was penciled to hit second and will be in his usual spot at center field.
Seattle avoided a potential disaster with Rodriguez's injury. He's been starting to heat up over the last month and his contributions will be needed if the Mariners hope to get back to their winning ways. They lost 8-6 to the Angels on Saturday. It was their 12th loss of their last 17 games.
Rodriguez has scored 40 runs in 62 games this season and has hit six doubles, three triples and 10 home runs with 33 RBIs. He's slashed .254/.321/.421 with a .742 OPS. He hit .282 with six home runs and 18 RBIs in May and has hit .381 with a triple and an RBI in six games in June as of Sunday.
