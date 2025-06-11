Analyst Explains Why Marlins Could Trade Star Pitcher Despite Struggles
The Miami Marlins will be one of the key teams to watch leading up to the MLB trade deadline, but not because they'll be adding any big-name stars to their roster before then.
Instead, the Marlins could be one of the biggest sellers, and if they do, there's one player that teams in need of a starting pitcher will likely be calling about: Sandy Alcantara.
There's no denying that Alcantara isn't the pitcher he was in 2022 when he convincingly won the Cy Young, and his struggles in 2025 have been well-noted.
However, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report explained why Alcantara could still be a sought-after pitcher at the deadline.
"For starters, he's healthy. Alcantara did skip one start in early April when a game in Atlanta got rained out and Miami opted to just give him some extra rest and keep everyone else on their normal rest. Aside from that, though, he has taken the mound every fifth or sixth day, perpetually available since his return from Tommy John surgery," wrote Miller.
"And while he may not be pitching particularly well, Alcantara is at least throwing like his old self. He has gone at least 100 pitches on four occasions, and the velocity on his four-seamer and sinker is right on par with his pre-surgery norms."
As the trade deadline rapidly approaches, Alcantara's name will likely continue to appear in trade rumors and reports, despite his actual statistics.
Read More Miami Marlins Coverage
MORE: Marlins' Rising Star Named 'Favorite' Trade Target for AL Playoff Contender
MORE: Miami Marlins' MLB Trade Deadline Plans Rocked by Brutal Injury News
MORE: AL Contender Urged to Avoid Major Trade with Miami Marlins
MORE: Marlins-Yankees Trade Idea Sends Rising Strikeout Artist to New York
MORE: Miami Marlins' Best Trade Chip Revealed Before MLB Trade Deadline