Ichiro Suzuki Opens Up About Signing With Miami Marlins
Ichiro Suzuki is officially a Hall of Famer and has solidified his legacy. During his Hall of Fame speech, Suzuki opened up about signing with the Miami Marlins in 2015.
“Honestly, when you guys (The Marlins) called to offer me a contract for 2015. I had never heard of your Team," Ichiro said.
This is a funny story, as Ichiro had never heard of the Marlins when he signed with the team. He spent three seasons with Miami, slashing .256/.315/.325. While he wasn't the star he was with the Seattle Mariners earlier in his career, he put together some solid seasons with the Marlins.
Ichiro had an incredible career, winning an MVP and Rookie of the Year in his rookie campaign. He was also a 10-time All-Star, 10-time Gold Glove Award winner, and a three-time Silver Slugger. He is one of the best contact hitters in MLB history, having won two batting titles and finished with 3,089 hits and a career batting average of .311.
Ichiro had a storybook career, and even though he hadn't heard of the Marlins before signing, he spent three years with the team as part of his Hall of Fame career.
Read More Miami Marlins Coverage
MORE: Miami Marlins Pitcher Sets Two Team Records
MORE: Marlins' Top Prospect Sets Expansion Era Strikeout Record
MORE: REPORT: Mets Pursuing Blockbuster Trade With Marlins
MORE: Best Team In MLB Right Now Named 'Best Fit' for Marlins Pitcher
MORE: REPORT: Marlins, Red Sox Have Discussed Major Trade Deadline Move