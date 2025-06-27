Marlins' Ace Lands High in MLB Trade Deadline Rankings
Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara has landed sixth on Sports Illustrated's MLB Trade Deadline rankings.
Alcantara is still a big name as he won the Cy Young award in the 2022 season, but he has struggled since returning from Tommy John surgery.
The 29-year-old has a 6.69 ERA across 15 starts this season. However, Alcantara is showing signs of life as he has a 2.74 ERA in his last four starts.
When he's at his best, Alcantara has some of the best stuff in all of baseball. His walk rate is down to 5.3% in his last four starts, which could intrigue contending teams who are looking to add starting pitching at the deadline.
Alcantara is under contract through the 2026 season with a club option for the 2027 season, which provides team control for interested teams.
The Marlins should be sellers at the upcoming trade deadline, as they are in fourth place in the NL East at 34-45.
Trading away Alcantara would be wise, as he's starting to raise his value back up, and contenders could jump at the opportunity to acquire the former Cy Young award winner.
Read More Miami Marlins Coverage
MORE: Marlins Projected to Make Surprising MLB Trade Deadline Decision
MORE: Marlins, Dodgers Predicted to Swing Trade That Would be Unfair to Baseball
MORE: Marlins Could Target Yankees' Jasson Dominguez in Blockbuster Trade
MORE: Marlins Sending Clear Warning to Teams in Sandy Alcantara Trade Talks
MORE: Insider Pitches Major Marlins-Padres Trade That Would Shake Up NL