Marlins Claim Former Chicago White Sox Pitching Prospect
The Miami Marlins have claimed former Chicago White Sox pitching prospect Nick Nastrini. Nastrini was the 24th-ranked prospect in the White Sox system.
In the 2024 season, Nastrini appeared in nine games in the big leagues, starting in eight of them. The 25-year-old had a 7.07 ERA and had 36 walks to 26 strikeouts.
Nastrini's struggles in the MLB translated to his performance in the minor leagues. At Triple-A in 2025, Nastrini has a 7.51 ERA across 20 appearances and eight starts. He has continued to struggle with walks, with 39 walks to 48 strikeouts.
While Nastrini has struggled with his walk rate, he has shown some flashes of being a solid pitcher. The 2021 fourth-round pick could be a solid pickup for the Marlins as they look to add more young talent to their core.
Miami is one of the hottest teams in baseball, having won eight straight games. The Marlins are now 38-45 and in third place in the NL East.
Although the Marlins are still likely to be sellers at the trade deadline, they are playing at a high level. Miami is the perfect team to take a risk on Nastrini, and they will look to revitalize his career.
