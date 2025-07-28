Marlins Receiving Interest From 2 Contenders in Star Pitcher
The Miami Marlins could be one of the most active teams at the July 31st trade deadline. The Marlins hold some intriguing trade chips ahead of the deadline.
Miami star pitcher Edward Cabrera is drawing interest from the Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox. Cabrera is putting together a solid season and would fit well on contending teams like the Cubs and Red Sox.
The 27-year-old holds a 3.48 ERA across 17 starts with 92 strikeouts and a 1.239 WHIP. With three years of team control remaining, contenders can add Cabrera to help on a playoff run this season and have him in their rotation for years to come.
The Marlins have been on a roll of late and now sit at 50-54. They are in third place in the NL East, but should still sell at the deadline. They don't have the talent to be true contenders, but could get solid returns from starters like Cabrera and Sandy Alcantara.
Teams like the Red Sox and Cubs are in contention and could benefit by adding a quality starter in Cabrera.
Miami has a chance to add more young talent to the farm system at the trade deadline by dealing starters like Alcantara and Cabrera.
