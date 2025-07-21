Miami Marlins Attendance Soars Amid Hot Streak
The Miami Marlins have played well of late, and it's showing in the attendance of their fans. The Marlins had 46,953 fans in attendance over the weekend, marking their third-highest total of the season.
It was the Marlins' second-most attended home series, excluding their season-opening series. Their series against the Atlanta Braves from June 20-22 was the most attended, with 49,838 fans.
Since June 13th, the Marlins have the second-best record in the MLB at 21-11. They have scored 159 runs during this stretch, which is the sixth most in the league.
Rising star Kyle Stowers has been a leader for the Marlins on this run. On the season, Stowers is slashing .295/.372/.559 with 21 home runs, 59 RBIs, and a .930 OPS. He was named an All-Star for his breakout campaign.
Stowers was acquired by the Marlins at the 2024 trade deadline along with Connor Norby in a deal that sent Trevor Rogers to the Baltimore Orioles.
With their recent surge, Miami sits at 46-52 and in third place in the NL East. The Marlins may be sellers at the trade deadline, but their play of late is bringing fans back to the ballpark.
