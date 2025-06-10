Miami Marlins Could Trade Surprising Player
The Miami Marlins could trade outfielder Kyle Stowers this summer, as they are one of the worst teams in baseball.
Stowers is having a breakout season with the Marlins, slashing .280/ .347/ .479 with 10 home runs and 33 RBIs.
Stowers is producing at the plate and is also under a cheap contract. The 27-year-old outfielder is making $768,200 in the 2025 campaign before entering pre-arbitration in 2026.
Among the National League outfielders, Stowers has the ninth-highest WRC+ at 130. This ties him with San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr., who is regarded as one of the best players in the MLB.
With Stowers' cheap contract and his production, the Marlins could capitalize on his trade value this summer.
Miami acquired Stowers at the 2024 trade deadline in a deal that sent Trevor Rogers to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for Stowers and Connor Norby.
In the 2024 season, Stowers slashed .208/ .268/ .333. His jump this season is why Miami must consider moving him.
With the Marlins in the midst of a rebuild as they're in last place in the NL East at 24-40, they should trade Stowers while his trade value is at its highest.
