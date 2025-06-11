Miami Marlins' Edward Cabrera Linked to Trade With Elite NL Contender
The Miami Marlins could trade away starting pitcher Edward Cabrera at the trade deadline. The Chicago Cubs are a potential landing spot for Cabrera as they look to upgrade their pitching staff.
The Marlins are in last place in the NL East at 25-40 and should be sellers at the trade deadline. 2022 Cy Young award winner, Sandy Alcantara, is a likely trade candidate for the Marlins.
However, Cabrera has pitched better than Alcantara this season and could draw interest from contenders like the Cubs.
Cabrera has pitched in 10 games in the 2025 season and has a 2-2 record with a 3.99 ERA and a 1.47 WHIP.
He was imposing in the month of May, as he had a 2.00 ERA with 28 strikeouts and eight walks. Cabrera is on a $1.95 million contract and has three years of arbitration after this season.
Cabrera is pitching at a high level, and with his cheap contract, contending teams like the Cubs could make an offer for him.
The Marlins should consider offers for the 27-year-old starter, as his value is at its highest right now, and they are still in the midst of a rebuild.
