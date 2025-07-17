Miami Marlins Given Stern Warning About Trading Key Player
The Miami Marlins have some tough decisions to make in the coming weeks. One of those being whether they are going to move on from former Cy Young winner, Sandy Alcantara.
However, Kaitlyn Pohly of the Miami Herald is urging the Marlins to proceed with caution in any potential Alcantara trade.
First, trading Alcantara will leave a massive void in Miami's rotation that will need to be filled.
However, the real reason she is warning the Marlins is due to the effect an Alcantara trade could have on the locker room, specifically on Miami's future ace Eury Pérez.
"Alcántara shares a close personal and professional bond with 22-year-old Marlins breakout pitcher Eury Pérez. Both are natives to the Dominican Republic. Both are represented by the same agent and their lockers are side-by-side in the Marlins' clubhouse," wrote Pohly.
"Given that Alcántara has taken on the role of mentor and older brother for Pérez, trading him would remove a crucial support system. Disrupting that relationship could set back Pérez's development at a time when the Marlins are banking on him to be a foundational player in thefuture."
Whether it's at the trade deadline or at some point during the offseason, it feels like an Alcantara trade is all but inevitable.
It can't be easy for a player to see their mentor move on to another organization.
However, there are ways for the front office to be transparent with Pérez and keep him in the loop so that it doesn't leave a stain on his relationship with the organization.
