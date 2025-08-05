Miami Marlins Lead MLB in Major Stat Amid Hot Streak
The Miami Marlins are one of the hottest teams in baseball as they have a 30-16 record since June 11th. The Marlins' starting pitching has been dominant during this stretch.
Since July 12th, Miami has led the MLB with a 2.23 starting pitcher ERA. Cal Quantrill has posted a 0.56 ERA, while Eury Perez has a 1.17 ERA, Edward Cabrera has a 1.53 ERA, and Sandy Alcantara has a 2.00 ERA (this stat was prior to Alcantara's August 4th start).
With the Marlins' starting pitching performing at a high level, they could continue to surge up the standings in the final months. Miami remains six games out of a Wild Card spot, giving them a chance to make it to the playoffs.
While their starting rotation has been elite, the bats have contributed as well. Outfielder Kyle Stowers is having a breakout season, slashing .295/.372/.571 with 25 home runs, 71 RBIs, and a .943 OPS. Stowers' elite production earned him his first career All-Star nod.
As the Marlins try to make it to the playoffs for just the fourth time since 2003, they will lean on Stowers and their elite production from the starting pitchers.
