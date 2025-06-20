Miami Marlins Make 3 Roster Moves on Thursday
The Miami Marlins have made three roster moves on Thursday. Miami has selected the contract of Robinson Pina, optioned Adam Mazur, and designated Connor Gillispie for assignment.
The Marlins optioned Mazur to create a spot on the active roster for Pina, while Gillispie was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for him.
Mazur made his MLB debut on Wednesday, throwing 5.2 innings where he allowed four runs and five hits. The 24-year-old had five strikeouts and four walks in the loss.
Mazur now heads back down to Triple-A Jacksonville. This season, Mazur has started in 11 games and has a 3.62 ERA across 59.2 innings with 55 strikeouts to 16 walks.
With Mazur optioned, the Marlins now welcome another pitcher in Pina.
In Triple-A, Pina has a 3.47 ERA across 57 innings. The 26-year-old has started in 11 games and has had two relief appearances in Triple-A.
Pina could be in a long relief role for the Marlins when he makes his debut with the team.
The Marlins are 29-43 and in last place in the NL East. They are expected to be sellers at the trade deadline, and young players like Mazur and Pina could get more opportunities with the ball club.
