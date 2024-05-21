Marlins Make Lineup Changes for Middle Game of Brewers Series
The Miami Marlins are shuffling things up a bit.
Now that shortstop Tim Anderson has returned from the injured list, Miami’s making some changes to the lineup that’s won six of their last eight games.
Let’s hope the changes keep the wins rolling in game two of the series against Milwaukee. Miami’s sending lefty Trevor Rogers (1-6, 5.79) to the mound against Brewers prospect Robert Gasser (2-0, 0.82), a lefthander making his third career start.
Lineups for the Miami Marlins and Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, May 21st
Here's how Miami will line up for the contest:
RF Dane Myers
LF Bryan De La Cruz
DH Josh Bell
1B Jake Burger
CF Jazz Chisholm Jr.
SS Tim Anderson
2B Otto Lopez
3B Emmanuel Rivera
C Christian Bethancourt
With a lefty on the mound, Miami’s changing leadoff hitters, elevating Dane Myers to the top spot of the order and dropping Jazz Chisholm Jr. to 5th. They’re also sitting Vidal Bruján down despite his hot streak - during Anderson’s absence, Bruján batted .290/.353/.452 with eight runs in nine games.
Rogers is fighting for his rotation spot in this one, but is hoping for a second consecutive scoreless outing today after going five shutout innings against the Tigers in his last time out. He’s 3-0 with a 1.10 in his three career starts against Milwaukee, but it’s not the same team he’s faced in the past: Only four active Brewers have at-bats against him, and they’re a collective 5-12 with a homer and three RBIs off of Rogers.
Here is the Brewers lineup:
2B Andruw Monasterio
C William Contreras
LF Christian Yelich
SS Willy Adames
3B Joey Ortiz
DH Gary Sánchez
RF Jackson Chourio
1B Owen Miller
CF Blake Perkins
Gasser’s had a wonderful start to his Major League career, allowing a total of one run in his first eleven innings against the St. Louis Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Pirates. He’s walked only one and struck out six, allowing eight total hits.
How to Watch the Miami Marlins and Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, May 21st
This evening’s matchup is scheduled for 6:40 PM ET and there’s a full suite of broadcast options: In-market, the Marlins broadcast is on Bally Sports Florida and the Brewers are on Bally Sports Wisconsin. For audio, the Miami broadcast is available on Fox Sports 940AM (WINZ) and WAQI 710, while Milwaukee is on WTMJ 620 and the Brewers Radio Network.