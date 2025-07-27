Miami Marlins Pitcher Sets Two Team Records

Inside The Marlins

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Eury Perez has set two team records.

Ben Cooper

Jul 27, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Eury Perez (39) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Eury Perez has been so dominant in July that he has set two team records.

Perez had a 1.29 ERA and a 0.64 WHIP in July, both of which set club records. The 22-year-old was dominant across his five starts and is looking like a core piece for the Marlins' rotation long-term.

Perez tossed five innings with six strikeouts, allowing two hits and one earned run in his last start of the month on Sunday. He was a no-decision as Miami lost 3-2 to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Perez has now started in nine games this season and holds a 3.07 ERA and a 0.95 WHIP. These are quality numbers, indicating that he could be a potential ace for the Marlins.

Two of Miami's starters, Sandy Alcantara and Edward Cabrera, have been in trade rumors. If they are traded, it makes it more likely that Perez will become the ace for Miami.

The Marlins have been on a surge of late, but are four games below .500 at 50-54. They are in third place in the NL East and will likely still be sellers at the trade deadline. However, it's nice to see the Marlins' improvement as players like Perez are shining.

