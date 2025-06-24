Inside The Marlins

Marlins’ Possible Return in Sandy Alcantara Trade Rumors With Cubs Revealed

The Miami Marlins could land a top prospect in a Sandy Alcantara trade to the Chicago Cubs.

Jun 3, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) pitches against the Colorado Rockies during the sixth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The Miami Marlins will likely be sellers at the 2025 MLB trade deadline, as they are in last place in the NL East at 31-45.

Former Cy Young award winner, Sandy Alcantara, has emerged as a top target for the Chicago Cubs. As steam continues to build about a potential Alcantara trade, the Cubs' No.2 overall prospect, Owen Caissie, could be the centerpiece of the deal.

Caissie will become the No.1 prospect in the Cubs system soon, as their top prospect, Cade Horton, was brought up to the major leagues.

This would be a major piece for the Marlins to land in return for Alcantara. Caissie has played well at the Triple-A level, slashing .265/.368/.500 with 11 home runs and 32 RBIs. He could become an outfielder of the future for Miami.

Alcantara has struggled since the 2022 season, but has had four-straight quality starts, raising his trade value. Over those four starts, Alcantara has a 2.74 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, with 19 strikeouts to five walks.

If the Marlins are able to acquire the 22-year-old Caissie for Alcantara, it could set them up with a core player for the future.

