Miami Marlins Star Has Best Game Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
The MLB Trade Deadline is fast approaching, and the Miami Marlins hold some intriguing players that contenders could be interested in. One of those players is star starting pitcher, Sandy Alcantara.
Alcantara's value may be peaking at the right time as he put together his best start of the 2025 season. The 29-year-old threw seven innings, allowing four hits, an unearned run, and four strikeouts against the San Diego Padres.
In 2022, Alcantara was one of the best pitchers in baseball, winning the NL Cy Young Award. He had a 2.28 ERA, tossed six complete games, and had 207 strikeouts.
Alcantara followed it up with an average 2023 campaign before missing the entire 2024 season with Tommy John surgery.
Fast forward to 2025, Alcantara has struggled, holding a 6.66 ERA. However, starts like Wednesday's against the Padres show Alcantara's talent and the pitcher he can be.
He is under contract for this season and next, earning $17.3 million per year with a $21 million club option for 2027.
When he's at his best, Alcantara still has some of the best stuff in all of baseball. The Marlins will likely get multiple offers from contending teams for the former Cy Young Award winner.
Read More Miami Marlins Coverage
MORE: REPORT: Miami Marlins Getting Trade Calls on Surprising Player
MORE: REPORT: Cubs Making Their Interest in One Marlins Star Very Obvious
MORE: Phillies-Marlins Trade Deadline Move Could Decide the NL East
MORE: Royals Named Suitor in Stunning Potential Deadline Trade With Marlins
MORE: REPORT: Miami Marlins Plan To Build Future Around This Trio