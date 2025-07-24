Miami Marlins Star Pitcher's Trade Value Peaking at Trade Deadline
Miami Marlins star starting pitcher Edward Cabrera is a major trade candidate ahead of the July 31st trade deadline. According to MLB Network analyst Jon Morosi, Cabrera's value is peaking.
"[In] the right environment, he becomes someone that could start Game 1 of a Postseason series," Morosi said.
This is major praise for Cabrera, who is putting together a great season with the Marlins.
Cabrera holds a 3.48 ERA with 92 strikeouts and a 1.239 WHIP in 17 starts. The 27-year-old has three more years of team control, making him more than a rental for teams interested.
The Marlins have been on fire of late and hold a 48-53 record. That has thrust Miami into third place in the NL East and 6.5 games out of a Wild Card spot. While they've made a surge of late, the Marlins are still likely to be sellers at the deadline.
The fifth-year starter could elevate a contending team's starting pitching in the playoff hunt. With pitching always a premium in the postseason, Miami should get a quality return in a deal for Cabrera, whose value is peaking at the right time.
