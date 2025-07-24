Inside The Marlins

Miami Marlins Star Pitcher's Trade Value Peaking at Trade Deadline

Miami Marlins star Edward Cabrera's trade value is peaking ahead of the trade deadline.

Ben Cooper

Jul 22, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins pitcher Edward Cabrera (27) pitches in the first inning against the San Diego Padres at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
Miami Marlins star starting pitcher Edward Cabrera is a major trade candidate ahead of the July 31st trade deadline. According to MLB Network analyst Jon Morosi, Cabrera's value is peaking.

"[In] the right environment, he becomes someone that could start Game 1 of a Postseason series," Morosi said.

This is major praise for Cabrera, who is putting together a great season with the Marlins.

Cabrera holds a 3.48 ERA with 92 strikeouts and a 1.239 WHIP in 17 starts. The 27-year-old has three more years of team control, making him more than a rental for teams interested.

The Marlins have been on fire of late and hold a 48-53 record. That has thrust Miami into third place in the NL East and 6.5 games out of a Wild Card spot. While they've made a surge of late, the Marlins are still likely to be sellers at the deadline.

The fifth-year starter could elevate a contending team's starting pitching in the playoff hunt. With pitching always a premium in the postseason, Miami should get a quality return in a deal for Cabrera, whose value is peaking at the right time.

