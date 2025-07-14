Miami Marlins Take High-Upside Outfielder In MLB Draft
The Miami Marlins are building towards the future and are adding an extremely high upside outfielder to their farm system.
With the 43rd overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, the Marlins selected OF Cam Cannarella out of Clemson University.
The 21-year-old has a reputation for being a tremendous defensive outfielder, receiving a fielding grade of 60 and an arm grade of 40, but also has a ton of potential to be a quality contact hitter at the big league level.
During his third season at Clemson, Cannarella recorded a slash line of .353/.479/.530 with an OPS of 1.010. He also registered a walk-to-strikeout ratio of 52/42, demonstrating an overall solid presence of the strikeout and quality plate discipline.
MLB.com's draft profile for Cannarella notes that he has "some of the best bat-to-ball skills in the Draft, making line-drive contact to all fields from the left side of the plate. He does venture out of the strike zone at times and gets himself out on suboptimal groundball contact more than he should."
The biggest concern with Cannarella as a prospect right now is that he doesn't offer too much in the slugging department. MLB.com only gave him a grade of 40 with hit power.
That said, it's not uncommon for prospects to add more muscle and increase their power potential as they progress through the farm system.
If Cannarella can do that, he could have true star potential with his already strong defense and contact ability.
Read More Miami Marlins Coverage
MORE: Miami Marlins Select College Slugger In First Round Of MLB Draft
MORE: Monster Astros-Marlins Trade Proposal Results in Big Haul for Houston
MORE: Marlins Star Injured in Potentially Devastating Trade Deadline Blow
MORE: World Series Contender Named Realistic Trade Partner for Marlins
MORE: Giants, Marlins Linked to Surprising Trade Before MLB Deadline