MLB Analyst Identifies Marlins' Top Trade Deadline Priority
The Miami Marlins are 25-20 since June 1, and the core pieces of their rebuild are starting to become clear.
However, they still could be heavy buyers at the trade deadline.
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller recently identified every team's top priority heading into the trade deadline, and believes the Marlins need to "find out if anyone really wants Sandy Alcántara."
"The Marlins are in a unique position of strength as far as trade deadline motivation is concerned," wrote Miller.
"They're far more likely to sell than buy, but in much more of a 'We'll answer if you call us' than an 'Everything must go!' sort of way, virtually everyone on the roster under team control for at least two more years. That includes Sandy Alcántara, whose contract they probably wouldn't mind unloading, but not if it's for pennies on the dollar."
The Alcántara-trade situation is a complicated one.
We've seen the right-hander be one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball, but he hasn't looked the same since undergoing Tommy John surgery and has missed the entire 2024 season.
Alcantara has an ERA of 6.66 and a WHIP of 1.43 in 20 starts this season.
A team desperate for starting pitching could find value in Alcántara, hoping that he's still shaking off some of the rust from the major surgery.
However, the 29-year-old is still under contract through the 2027 season, so if a team doesn't offer a trade package Miami is interested in, there's no rush for the Marlins to move him.
Read More Miami Marlins Coverage
MORE: Padres Showing Interest in Marlins Star Before Trade Deadline
MORE: Huge Marlins-Red Sox Trade Proposal Swaps Two Stars Before Deadline
MORE: Miami Marlins Star Pitcher's Trade Value Peaking at Trade Deadline
MORE: Miami Marlins Star Has Best Game Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
MORE: REPORT: Miami Marlins Getting Trade Calls on Surprising Player