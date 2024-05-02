Takeaways: Marlins win first series of the season, beat Rockies 4-1
The Miami Marlins win their first series of the season as they defeat the Colorado Rockies by a score of 4-1 on Wednesday night.
Here's everything you need to know from the game:
Young players shine again
Muñoz had a very nice outing, finishing with a line of: 6 IP, 3 hits, 1 ER, 7 Ks.
The Marlins recalled the 24-year-old on Wednesday morning and he made his second career start later that day. Through those two starts, he 14 strikeouts and just a 0.73 WHIP. He's a very promising young starter with an ERA down at 2.45. Per the team's communications department, Muñoz's 14 strikeouts is tied for the 2nd-most punchouts in Marlins history for a player in his first two career starts, behind only Chuck Smith and his seventeen in June of 2000.
Normally, you would think that a young pitcher performing at a high level might buy him another start but we'll have to wait and see what the Marlins front office decides to do.
Dane Myers came in to pinch hit for Christian Bethancourt in the bottom of the eight inning with bases loaded and once again delivered in the clutch. His single scored two and pushed the Miami lead to 3.
Luis Arraez has off day, but is still looking more like his old self
Though he didn’t have the best day at the plate, 1-for-5, Arraez is contributing more and continuing to look like his old self.
Entering the day, his slashing lines looked a bit more normal over the past week as he was at .360/.385/.440.
Arraez has had an RBI in just four games this season, but those account for four of their eight wins. He’s an important part of the offense and even if he’s not in the team by the end of the trade deadline, he’s only increasing his value by getting back into form.
The Marlins have their first win streak and first series win
Though this might not have been an important series in terms of playoff hopes, it was certainly important in regards to pride.
With their win against the Rockies yesterday, the Marlins are no longer the worst team in baseball. Now, as they have reached eight win, they gain a slight lead on Colorado and a two-game lead on the Chicago White Sox.
They now also have their first win streak of the season.