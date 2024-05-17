Mets Clubhouse Meeting Details Revealed
The Mets held a crucial postgame clubhouse team meeting involving key players Francisco Lindor, Brandon Nimmo, and Starling Marte, after yet another loss to the Phillies on Wednesday, Steve Gelbs reported.
The trio discussed the importance of turning the season around quickly, learning from the disastrous May of 2023 that derailed their playoff hopes.
After Wednesday night's sloppy performance and another loss to the Phillies, manager Carlos Mendoza felt compelled to address the team for the first time this season.
The tone of Mendoza’s address was reassuring, according to players, and was a much-needed response to a game marred by errors. The Mets committed two costly mistakes that led to three unearned runs, contributing to their third consecutive loss to the Phillies. Mendoza's address aimed to refocus and reenergize the team.
The Mets seemed to respond positively on Thursday night, overcoming yet another blown save by Edwin Diaz to secure a 6-5 victory in 11 innings against the Phillies. This resilience was a promising sign for a team determined to avoid the pitfalls of the previous season.
Unlike the 2023 team, which entered the season with high expectations, the 2024 Mets had more modest projections. However, the threat of another disastrous May looms large, with the potential to end their playoff chances prematurely once again.
The team is acutely aware of this risk and is determined to steer their season back on track.
Francisco Lindor encapsulated this resolve with his statement: "We are not going to let that happen this year." The leadership of Lindor, Nimmo, and Marte, combined with Mendoza's timely intervention, could be the catalyst the Mets need to stabilize their season and keep their playoff aspirations alive.
The coming weeks will be crucial as the Mets strive to avoid repeating the mistakes of 2023 and make a strong push toward contention.